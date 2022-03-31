Australian Federal Police - Lateral Police Recruit

Crime is smart and we need to be smarter. To be one of the most adaptive, effective and advanced police forces in the world, the AFP is seeking

lateral police candidates to undertake the Federal Police Lateral Program (FPLP) and be placed in various roles across Australia including:

Criminal investigations into serious and organised crime.

Counter terrorism.

People smuggling .

Technology-enabled crime.

Surveillance operatives.

Police Driver Trainers.

Operational Safety Trainers.

We break new ground every day and a career as a member of the AFP requires a diversity of skills and knowledge as well as an ability to combine innovation with policing to create intelligent action.

Are you who we are looking for?

Our ideal candidates are driven by an intelligent, problem-solving approach to tackling serious crime. We are seeking applications from experienced police officers who have formal qualifications in criminal investigations and police technical/surveillance skills. To be eligible for a lateral transfer to the AFP you must be an Australian citizen and possess a formal policing qualification such as a Diploma of Public Safety (Policing) or equivalent.