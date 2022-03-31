Job Details
JOB TITLE - Police - Lateral Recruits 2022 Register of Interest
LOCATION - Various Locations
AFP BAND & SALARY - AFP Broadband 2-5 (Policing) - Band 05, $56,712.00 - $97,970.00
JOB REFERENCE NUMBER - 8096
CONTACT OFFICER - Sworn Recruitment, email: afprecruitment@afp.gov.au
APPLICATIONS CLOSE - 11:59pm (AEDT) 31/03/2022
Please note this Recruitment process will be used to create a Merit Pool to fill potential future Lateral Programs.
Applications are now open
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is looking for the brightest minds to protect Australians by outsmarting serious, complex, international and organised crime. In joining the AFP you will play a critical role in protecting Australia and Australians from serious crime. As an inclusive organisation, the AFP provides opportunity for all Australians to fairly gain employment in the AFP. We appreciate that everyone is unique and acknowledge that diversity in thought leads to greater transparency and improved consideration in our decision making. To support our employees we also provide flexible work arrangements.
AFP appointees contribute to the achievement of outcomes in accordance with the regulatory framework, the AFP Code of Conduct and the AFP Governance Instruments. It is expected that the successful applicant will deliver on the core responsibilities and meet any requirements of the position as outlined below.
Australian Federal Police - Lateral Police Recruit
Crime is smart and we need to be smarter. To be one of the most adaptive, effective and advanced police forces in the world, the AFP is seeking
lateral police candidates to undertake the Federal Police Lateral Program (FPLP) and be placed in various roles across Australia including:
- Criminal investigations into serious and organised crime.
- Counter terrorism.
- People smuggling.
- Technology-enabled crime.
- Surveillance operatives.
- Police Driver Trainers.
- Operational Safety Trainers.
We break new ground every day and a career as a member of the AFP requires a diversity of skills and knowledge as well as an ability to combine innovation with policing to create intelligent action.
Are you who we are looking for?
Our ideal candidates are driven by an intelligent, problem-solving approach to tackling serious crime. We are seeking applications from experienced police officers who have formal qualifications in criminal investigations and police technical/surveillance skills. To be eligible for a lateral transfer to the AFP you must be an Australian citizen and possess a formal policing qualification such as a Diploma of Public Safety (Policing) or equivalent.
Can I apply yet and am I eligible?
Eligibility:
To be considered as an eligible Lateral candidate you must:
- be an Australian Citizen.
- have a minimum of three years operational policing experience in an Australian jurisdiction.
- have not been separated from your jurisdictional policing role for a period of more than five years.
- have strong criminal investigation experience OR police technical/surveillance skills supported by relevant training/certification OR demonstrated community policing experience. Applicants with a Detective designation are certainly encouraged to apply.
- experienced officers with Close Personal Protection/Dignitary Protection, Cyber crime/Intelligence and those with multi-lingual abilities will be considered favourably.
- formal policing qualification such as a Diploma of Public Safety (Policing) or equivalent.
- have a current drivers licence.
- have received your COVID19 Vaccination.
Desirable Requirements:
- demonstrated experience in community policing.
- high self-motivation and a willingness to deploy to any of the of the AFP including ACT Policing (Canberra) or National Offices.
- a satisfactory level of physical fitness and wellness.
Essential Requirements:
- be self-motivated and willing to deploy to any area of the AFP;
- ability to obtain and maintain a Negative Vetting 1/Negative Vetting 2 security clearance;
- hold a Senior First Aid Certificate (valid for entire training period); and
- provide evidence of your ability to swim 100 metres freestyle non-stop and unaided.
What is the recruitment process?
The recruitment gateways that must be successfully completed for selection onto a Federal Police Lateral Program (FPLP) include:
- Online application review
- Employment Suitability Questionnaire (ESQ) assessment
- One way video interview and/or face to face interview
- Potential assessment centre
- Fitness assessment
- Medical and Psychological Assessment
- Security Vetting Process and integrity check
- Drug testing
Once you have submitted your application, please continue to monitor your email address for updates and invitations from recruitment to complete the various gateways. We also encourage you to register for the SMS notification option as this will ensure you will receive the latest updates to your application.
What do I need for my application?
Applicants must provide the below mandatory documents through the process (noting initially you will only be required to attach your Resume);
- Current Resume (uploaded to your profile).
- Traffic History for the last 10 years.
- Employment Suitability Questionnaire (ESQ).
- Proof of Australian Citizenship.
- Current Drivers Licence (front and back).
- Education Certificates.
All requested documents must be uploaded to the online application form and submitted before the closing date and time. Any documents not supplied may result in your application being withdrawn from the recruitment process.
Traffic History
Providing a traffic history is mandatory. All applicants who are not currently an AFP employee must upload an up to date traffic history (no more than 3 months old prior to the date of submitting this phase of your application) for the last 10 years, from all states and countries where they have held a licence. More information on the required documents and how to obtain a traffic history(s) can be found on the traffic history page on the AFP careers webpage.
AFP Employment Suitability Questionnaire (ESQ):
The ESQ is the tool in which applicant’s character is assessed against the employment character standards. All applicants who are not currently an AFP employee are required to upload a completed ESQ for every application. You can access the ESQ here.
More information about the ESQ can be found on the AFP’s Employment Character Standards webpage.
Education Documents
You will be required to upload your Education Ceritficates as part of your online application. Please provide your Diploma of Public Safety (Policing) or equivalent and other relevant specialist training certifications that support your application.
Remuneration Package
The AFP offers an attractive remuneration package, including salary, superannuation benefits and flexible working conditions appropriate to the level of the position. For further details, refer to the Enterprise Agreement.
Members will commence with the AFP at a rank of up to Leading Senior Constable recognising previous police service where appropriate. Members who successfully complete FPLP will be immediately deployed to roles based on organisational requirements.
Lateral Recruit Information
Find our further information
To find out further information about Lateral Recruitment visit our website.
Apply online
Applications must be submitted online through MyCareer.
Contact Information
All enquiries can be directed to the AFP Recruitment Team's email: afprecruitment@afp.gov.au